Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $131.37 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.65 or 0.00104621 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $131.37 million and $17.69 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.88 or 0.07565112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.44 or 0.99996569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041200 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,838 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

