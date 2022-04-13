Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Up 215.8% in March

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

