Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Up 215.8% in March

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
About Stran & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (STRNW)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.