StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 1,229.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVAUF. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVAUF stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.