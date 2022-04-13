StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 1,229.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on SVAUF. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.
SVAUF stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
