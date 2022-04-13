StockNews.com Lowers Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Belden by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.