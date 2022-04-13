StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC opened at $8.21 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.