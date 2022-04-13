StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

