StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

