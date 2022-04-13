StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter worth $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

