StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VGZ opened at $1.04 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

