StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

