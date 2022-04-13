StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.01 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

