StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CETX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.