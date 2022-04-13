STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of STERIS worth $78,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.30. 3,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,920. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $251.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

