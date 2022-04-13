Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 30.8% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $465,327.21 and $2.06 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.09 or 0.07577306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,820.56 or 0.99908463 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

