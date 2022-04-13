State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 498 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of SPX FLOW worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

