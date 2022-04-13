State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.01 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.