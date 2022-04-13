State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

BOX opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.