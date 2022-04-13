State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $62,751,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

