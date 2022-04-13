State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 905 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

WDFC stock opened at $185.66 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

