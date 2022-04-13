State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 18,791 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

