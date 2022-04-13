State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,891,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

