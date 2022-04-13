State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,245 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,851. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

