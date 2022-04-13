Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.95. 35,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,756,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.14%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

