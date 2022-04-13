Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $336.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.72 million and the lowest is $327.68 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.14%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

