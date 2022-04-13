Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.21. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Stagwell by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

