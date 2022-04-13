StaFi (FIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

