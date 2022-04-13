Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Shares of SLNG opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.