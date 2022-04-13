SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.85

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSPPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

