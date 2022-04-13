SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.41

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 35.25 ($0.46). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 6,965 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.41. The company has a market capitalization of £63.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 30,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($12,971.66). Insiders bought a total of 127,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,241 over the last 90 days.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.