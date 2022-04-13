Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.24

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 6050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

