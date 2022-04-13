Splintershards Hits One Day Trading Volume of $797,304.00 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Splintershards has a market cap of $64.21 million and $797,304.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001113 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010128 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 694,492,495 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,042 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

