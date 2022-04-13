Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £105 ($136.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($170.97) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($177.09) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £122.02 ($159.00).

Shares of SPX opened at £124.20 ($161.85) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £122.45 and its 200-day moving average is £142.16. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £107.85 ($140.54) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($224.46). The firm has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($160.28), for a total value of £656,943 ($856,063.33).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

