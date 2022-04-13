SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.91

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.38, with a volume of 126288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

