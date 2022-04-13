SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after purchasing an additional 392,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

