SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is KWB Wealth’s 4th Largest Position

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $50,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,482,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,075. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

