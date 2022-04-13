SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.26

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.26 and last traded at $99.32, with a volume of 502351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,980 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,689,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

