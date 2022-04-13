SORA Validator Token (VAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,995.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $86,119.69 and approximately $5,995.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,202.27 or 0.99937899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

