Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

