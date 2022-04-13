SOMESING (SSX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.20 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $128.43 million and $8.20 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

