Sologenic Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $113.60 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.61 or 0.07506129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,021.58 or 0.99371548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

