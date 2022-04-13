Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

XPL stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.