Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLOIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($271.74) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec stock remained flat at $$78.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Soitec has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.