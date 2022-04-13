Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

