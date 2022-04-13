Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($27.17) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.
SCGLY stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
