SnowGem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00112551 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

