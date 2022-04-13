Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

