SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$27.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

