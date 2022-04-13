Smart MFG (MFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $204,354.00

Smart MFG (MFG) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Smart MFG has a market cap of $10.39 million and $204,354.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,745,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

