Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth $46,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Slam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 739,932 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Slam by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 81,389 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Slam by 100.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. Slam has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

