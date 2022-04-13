SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “
Shares of SJM stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.
