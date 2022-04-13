SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Several brokerages have commented on SSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.